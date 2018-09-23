Rams put up 521 yards in 35-23 win

Getty Images

The Rams offense impressed in the first two weeks of the regular season and they outdid themselves in Week Three against the Chargers.

Jared Goff threw for 354 yards, Todd Gurley ran for 105 and the team piled up 521 yards while beating the Chargers 35-23 in the NFL’s first Battle of Los Angeles since 1994. That moves the Rams to 3-0 ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Vikings, who will be coming to L.A. off the back of getting their teeth kicked in by the previously winless Bills.

Goff and Gurley both had turnovers in the first half and it looked for a time like the game might develop into a shootout, but the Chargers opted to kick a field goal down 15 points in the fourth quarter and then failed to convert a fourth down after forcing the first Johnny Hekker punt of the game on the ensuing drive.

That made the result academic, but all the feelings won’t be ecstatic in the locker room after the game. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib both left the win with injuries and any extended absences would leave the Chargers vulnerable at a particularly important spot on their defense.

Word on the severity of those injuries will come in time. Answers to the Rams offense may be harder to find for opposing teams in the weeks and months to come.