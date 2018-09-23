Rams up 21-13 on Chargers at halftime

Getty Images

The Rams and Chargers are locking horns in the first NFL game between two Los Angeles teams since the Rams lost to the Raiders in 1994.

Their chances of a better result this time are looking pretty decent at halftime. The Rams are up 21-13 and had a chance to add more points before halftime, but tight end Gerald Everett was flagged for offensive pass interference and Sam Ficken missed a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Two turnovers also cost the Rams. Todd Gurley lost a fumble in Chargers territory and Derwin James intercepted a pass in the end zone to kill another scoring chance.

Ficken is in the lineup because Greg Zuerlein is injured and the Rams suffered a couple of other injuries in the first half on Sunday. Cornerback Marcus Peters is called questionable to return with an ankle injury by the team, but Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting he’s done for the day with a calf injury. Being out for the day would not be a surprise as Peters couldn’t put any weight on his right leg.

Outside linebacker Dominique Easley is also being called questionable to return after a knee injury. On the Chargers medical front, punter Drew Kaser left with a leg injury when Cory Littleton blocked his punt in the end zone and was carted to the locker room.

The Rams scored a touchdown on that play to open up a 21-6 lead and the Chargers drove back for a Melvin Gordon touchdown to cut the lead to eight points.