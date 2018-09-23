Ravens add another TD to take 27-14 lead on Broncos

AP

The Ravens trailed 14-7 midway through the second quarter. They lead 27-14 midway through the third quarter.

Running back Javorius Allen, who scored on a 12-yard pass from Joe Flacco in the first half, got his second score of the day on a 1-yard run on third-and-one. It kept the Ravens perfect in the red zone.

They have points on all three red zone possessions today and are 12-for-12 on red zone possessions this season.

Allen, who entered the game with two touchdowns, has only four carries for 5 yards and three catches for 19 yards. But two of the seven touches resulted in touchdowns.

The Ravens have outgained the Broncos 317 to 148 as Case Keenum is struggling. He is only 9-of-17 for 69 yards.

Flacco is 23-of-35 for 273 yards and a touchdown.