Ravens control Broncos, 27-14

Getty Images

The Ravens have some work to do on special teams, but otherwise, it was a good day.

Despite having a field goal and a punt blocked, Baltimore rolled to a relatively easy 27-14 victory over the Broncos.

The Broncos allowed three sacks. They had 13 penalties for 120 yards, including a 15-yarder on running back Phillip Lindsay for throwing a punch that took Denver out of field goal range and an illegal block on Billy Turner that negated a Chris Harris touchdown on a blocked field goal. Their one turnover was a big one — an interception thrown by Case Keenum that Patrick Onwuasor picked off in the end zone.

The Ravens kept Von Miller from sacking Joe Flacco, with Shane Ray and Bradley Chubb having the Broncos’ only sacks.

Flacco had an efficient game in getting the Ravens to 2-1 on the season, completing 25 of 40 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown.

Alex Collins has a 6-yard touchdown run for the Ravens, and Javorius Allen caught a 12-yard score from Flacco and had a 1-yard touchdown run. Collins had 18 carries for 68 yards.