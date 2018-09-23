Ravens lead Broncos 20-14 at halftime

AP

The Broncos have blocked a Ravens punt and a Ravens field goal. Otherwise, Baltimore might have an even bigger lead than it does.

As it is, the Ravens lead 20-14 on two touchdowns and a pair of 52-yard field goals by Justin Tucker.

Tucker had a 43-yard attempt blocked by Justin Simmons and returned 58 yards for a touchdown by Chris Harris, but it was negated by an illegal block by Billy Turner. The Broncos took over at the Baltimore 49 and reached the 25 before Terrell Suggs had a strip-sack of Case Keenum.

The Broncos recovered, but earned a 15-yard penalty when running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing a punch. That backed them out of field goal range, and the Broncos ended up punting.

Denver has only 112 yards, struggling to move the ball. Their touchdowns have come on a 6-yard Royce Freeman run on the first play after a blocked punt, and a 35-yard run by receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Keenum is 7-for-12 for 56 yards.

Joe Flacco has completed 19 of 28 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Collins has a 6-yard touchdown run for the Ravens, and Javorius Allen caught a 12-yard score from Flacco.