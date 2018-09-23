Report: Baker Mayfield will be named Browns starter on Monday

Getty Images

The Browns got their first regular season look at quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday night and he piloted the team to their first win since 2016.

That led many to assume that the Browns will be sticking with Mayfield as their starter whether Tyrod Taylor clears the concussion protocol this week or not, but head coach Hue Jackson said on Friday that he would not announce any decision until Monday.

“I think that you guys all feel good about where things are headed, so let’s just wait and see and go from there,” Jackson said on Friday.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the announcement will be that Mayfield is the starter for Week Four against the Raiders and beyond. Jackson is expected to meet with the quarterbacks first to inform them of the choice.

Mayfield was 17-of-23 for 201 yards in the 21-17 win over the Jets. Taylor was 4-of-14 for 19 yards before leaving late in the first half and is 41-of-84 for 462 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.