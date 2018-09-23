Report: Buccaneers plan to stick with Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson apparently will be getting his wish.

When quarterback Jameis Winston returns Tuesday from his three-game suspension, Winston will not be reinstalled as the starter. According to Jay Glazer of FOX, the Bucs will stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick instead.

It definitely makes sense for Week Four, given that the Bucs will have only five days to get ready for a trip to Chicago, with a bye week coming after that.

Glazer adds this caveat: Fitzpatrick will get yanked if he does “something dramatically bad.” For now, he has done only dramatically good things for the Buccaneers, winning the NFC offensive player of the week award in consecutive weeks.