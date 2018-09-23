Report: Buccaneers plan to stick with Fitzpatrick

Posted by Mike Florio on September 23, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

DeSean Jackson apparently will be getting his wish.

When quarterback Jameis Winston returns Tuesday from his three-game suspension, Winston will not be reinstalled as the starter. According to Jay Glazer of FOX, the Bucs will stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick instead.

It definitely makes sense for Week Four, given that the Bucs will have only five days to get ready for a trip to Chicago, with a bye week coming after that.

Glazer adds this caveat: Fitzpatrick will get yanked if he does “something dramatically bad.” For now, he has done only dramatically good things for the Buccaneers, winning the NFC offensive player of the week award in consecutive weeks.

4 responses to “Report: Buccaneers plan to stick with Fitzpatrick

  2. The national media and fans showed how clueless they are on this one since Fitzpatrick playing well against both the Saints and Eagles was very predictable if you even halfway paid attention to the last matchups between the Bucs and those two teams in particular. He probably played even above his skis in both games, but playing well was not shocking. I think I even said right after everyone was so shocked he ripped up the Saints (after Winston beat them the end of last year with playoff seeding on the line) that the Eagles would have their hands full since Winston also had one of his best games as a pro against the current adoration of the Eagles 2 years ago. Hey, but keep spinning that narrative that Fitzpatrick is “playing better than Winston ever has,” As I keep hearing morons repeat often like that will make it true if they say it enough times. It just adds to why people don’t trust the media on any level since you continuously show that you don’t have a clue.

    By the way, fantasy tip. Bench him this week and next. Steelers and Bears are going to turn him back into a pumpkin.

  4. Whatever realfootballfan. Jameis has never had consecutive games like Fitz just had. It’s not like he’s some established star like Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, or Tom Brady. In fact there is a decent, maybe not likely chance the Bucs would be moving on from him after his rookie deal is up. Couple that with the fact that this most recent suspension is due to his childish maybe even criminal actions and virtually no one has any issue with this benching. Everyone knows who Fritz is and his ups and downs in the league so I don’t know why you think you’re telling us some deep secret by saying he may turn into a pumpkin the next few games. The point is what he’s done the past couple of weeks has won the trust of teammates, coaches, and fans and he has earn the starting position even though his leash is very short.

