Report: Giants bench Ereck Flowers, will start Chad Wheeler

Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers has started every game he’s played in his four years as a Giant. But not today.

Chad Wheeler will start at right tackle ahead of Flowers today against the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s unclear if the much-maligned Flowers will be active as Wheeler’s backup, or whether the Giants will make him inactive. But Flowers was thought to be on thin ice after playing poorly in the first two games of this season, and now the Giants have made a change.

The Giants took Flowers out of Miami with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations. The Giants chose not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2019, which means he’ll be a free agent after this season.