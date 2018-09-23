Report: Lions tried to trade for Rob Gronkowski, who threatened to retire

Getty Images

The Patriots and Lions nearly pulled off a trade that would have sent Rob Gronkowski to Detroit — until Gronk put the kibosh on it.

That’s the word from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reports that the teams nearly completed the trade during draft week.

The problem was, Gronkowski refused to take calls from the Lions and put out word that he would retire rather than go to Detroit. Because of that, the trade was canceled.

Gronkowski later reworked his contract with the Patriots and got the opportunity to earn additional bonuses through performance-based incentives this season.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski acknowledged after the Super Bowl that he would consider retiring, and it’s unclear how long he’ll keep playing. But he likely wouldn’t even be playing now if the Lions had traded for him.

Through two games this season Gronkowski has nine catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots and Lions meet tonight on Sunday Night Football.