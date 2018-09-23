Report: Seahawks considering “significant fine” for Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Word is that Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is set to play against the Cowboys on Sunday despite missing a pair of practices this week for what’s been described as personal reasons, but those absences may have other ramifications.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are considering a “significant fine” against Thomas. The fines would come under the category of conduct detrimental to the team for the missed practices.

Thomas vowed not to return to the Seahawks without an extension and sat out the offseason, training camp and preseason before returning just before the season opener. A trade was talked about while he was away from the team and Mortensen reports that some around the league believe the team did not want to make a deal before Sunday’s hope opener against the Cowboys.

If they do make a deal, Mortensen reports the Chiefs are a potential landing spot. The Cowboys have been discussed as a potential trade partner as well, but are referred to as a “super long shot” after an offer of a second-round pick for Thomas was rejected.