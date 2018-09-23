Richard Sherman noticeably limping at halftime

AP

The 49ers have had a rough first half, and cornerback Richard Sherman may not be back for the final two quarters.

Sherman was seen limping to the locker room after the second quarter, with assistance from other 49ers employees.

Last November, Sherman suffered a torn Achilles tendon in what wended up being his final game with the Seahawks. Seattle released Sherman after the season, and the 49ers signed him to a one-year deal.

Sherman limped back to the field without assistance at the start of the third quarter, in full uniform. Based on how he’s moving, however, it would be a surprise if he plays.