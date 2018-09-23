Saints beat Falcons in overtime

AP

On a day when defenses were of little use, the Saints took advantage of a special teams play to spark their offense.

The Saints beat the Falcons 43-37 in overtime, taking the first possession right down the field in the extra session, with Drew Brees diving in himself for the game-winning touchdown.

That was an appropriate cap on a wild back-and-forth day when neither team seemed able to come up with a spot.

The key play might have been a blocked punt by the Saints late in the third quarter, because the Saints rode that momentum to three straight touchdown drives to close regulation. That included a diving Drew Brees rushing touchdown to cap the scoring in the first 60 minutes.

Brees finished the game 39-of-49 passing for 396 yards and three touchdowns, and in the process passed Brett Favre for the league’s all-time record in pass completions.

It also obscured a brilliant day by the Falcons offense, with Matt Ryan throwing for 374 yards and five touchdowns, including three to rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley.