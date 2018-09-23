Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson carted off

Getty Images

The Saints are now short a cornerback, and the Falcons were quick to take advantage of the absence.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson was just carted off the field with a left leg injury. He couldn’t put any weight on the leg as athletic trainers attended to him.

His absence would put some strain on a secondary that has its hands full today.

On the play after Robinson’s departure, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit rookie wideout Calvin Ridley for his third touchdown of the day. Ridley now has six catches for 138 yards and three scores.