Saints off to hot start against Falcons

Drew Brees only needed 14 completions today to pass Brett Favre for the league’s all-time record in that category.

And he’s off to a perfect start in his pursuit of that mark.

Brees just led the Saints to a crisp game-opening touchdown drive, hitting all four of his passes, including the short one to Ted Ginn for the score and a 7-0 lead over the Falcons.

The Saints continue to mix things up with personnel groupings, and had third quarterback/special teamer Taysom Hill split wide on the scoring play. They continue to spot him in, taking advantage of his athleticism and the simple element of surprise, giving opponents an extra layer of things to worry about.