Saquon Barkley scores to give Giants first lead of season

AP

The Giants took their first lead of the season on a 15-yard touchdown run by rookie Saquon Barkley.

It capped a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive.

The Texans got a field goal on their first drive, going 69 yards in 11 plays before stalling at the Giants 5. They had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The Giants answered as Barkley had three carries for 30 yards and the touchdown in the drive, and Eli Manning completed 4 of 5 passes for 41 yards.

It marked the Giants’ first touchdown in the first three quarters of any game this season.