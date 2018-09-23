Seahawks dominating Cowboys 17-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s passing number last week opened a debate about whether the Cowboys can win long term without the quarterback throwing for at least 200 yards. The Cowboys managed to do it last week against the Giants. It’s not going so well today against the Seahawks.

Prescott has completed only 6 of 13 passes for 40 yards and an interception. Safety Earl Thomas, who twice missed practice last week for personal reasons, had the pick off the top of his cleat.

The Seahawks lead 17-3 at halftime, having gained 202 yards while holding the Cowboys to 92.

Ezekiel Elliott has struggled as much as Prescott with a dropped pass and an illegal touching penalty after he inexplicably stepped out of bounds before catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Prescott. The Cowboys had to settle for a 50-yard Brett Maher field goal. Elliott has nine rushes for 51 yards.

Russell Wilson, on the other hand, is having his best game of the season, going 12-of-20 for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys have not sacked him.

Seattle took a 7-0 lead on a 16-yard pass from Wilson to Jaron Brown with 9:28 remaining until halftime. After the Cowboys cut it to 7-3, the Seahawks scored 10 points in the final 1:52 of the half.

Tyler Lockett caught a 52-yard pass from Wilson with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter. It was the longest play the Cowboys have allowed this season.

The half likely would have ended with the Seahawks up 14-3, but Randy Gregory committed an inexcusable unnecessary roughness penalty with four seconds left. It allowed Sebastian Janikowski to hit a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Cowboys starting strong safety Jeff Heath left for the locker room early in need of X-rays after injuring his left ankle.