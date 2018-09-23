Seahawks score early in fourth quarter to go up 24-6

Getty Images

The Seahawks have beaten the Cowboys in every phase. It’s evident on the scoreboard.

Seattle scored on a 5-yard Chris Carson run only 2:06 into the fourth quarter all but icing its first victory of the season. The Seahawks lead 24-6 and since the Cowboys have only 154 total yards, it seems unlikely they have a comeback in them.

Carson has 23 carries for 81 yards and the touchdown.

Russell Wilson is 16-of-25 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys have only one sack, and starting weakside linebacker Sean Lee aggravated his hamstring injury and is on the sideline in a baseball cap.

Dak Prescott is 11-for-18 for 77 yards and an interception.