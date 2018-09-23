Sean Lee doesn’t sound optimistic about hamstring

AP

The Cowboys added injury to insult when starting weakside linebacker Sean Lee aggravated his hamstring in the loss to the Seahawks.

Lee, who has a history of hamstring injuries, did not sound optimistic afterward.

“Felt something, some tightness,” Lee said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Hopefully it will be a quick turnaround. Same deal, but you never know.”

Lee will get an MRI on Monday.

“We’ll see. It’s one of those deals,” Lee said.

Lee felt tightness in his his hamstring on the final play of the third quarter last week against the Giants. His only snap after that in Week Two came on an onside kick.

Lee tied his replacement, rookie Leighton Vander Esch, for the team high in tackles with 11. Lee also had half a sack. Middle linebacker Jaylon Smith made eight tackles and a sack.