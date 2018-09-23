“Somber” 49ers hope for good news on MRI, ready to rally around C.J. Beathard

Getty Images

As the 49ers brace for bad news about the looming MRI for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the mood among the team is understandably somber. And while the team hopes for good news on Monday, the team is ready to rally for the rest of the season around backup C.J. Beathard.

Beathard, a third-round pick in 2017. started five games last season.

“He’s a tough kid that he team will fight for,” one source told PFT.

The 49ers nevertheless feel awful for Garoppolo, and understandably so. If the ACL is torn, the young franchise quarterback will enter his sixth season next year with still only 10 career starts.

It also would be the second season-ending ACL in three weeks for the 49ers, who lost running back Jerick McKinnon on the Sunday before the season opened. That’s $35 million in average annual contract value gone for the year, only three games in.