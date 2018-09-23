Steelers may make change at cornerback

Getty Images

The Steelers are simplifying their defense for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers and that may not be the only change in store when they take on the Ryan Fitzpatrick express.

Saturday’s practice saw Coty Sensabaugh taking first-team snaps at right cornerback in place of Artie Burns. Burns said after the session that he didn’t know if the team was trying to challenge him or if there would be a change to the starting lineup in Tampa. Sensabaugh was also in the dark.

“I’m expecting to find out just like you guys,” Sensabaugh said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Whenever my number is called to go in, whenever they tell me I’m out, I’m out. I’m just going with the flow of whatever they want me to do.”

Sensabaugh saw 29 snaps at the other cornerback spot last Sunday because Joe Haden was out. Haden is expected back in action on Monday, but there’s likely to be at least one other change in the secondary as safety Morgan Burnett is listed as doubtful due to a groin injury.