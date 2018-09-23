Steve Wilks on putting Josh Rosen in: I thought we needed a spark

Getty Images

The Cardinals gave Josh Rosen his first taste of regular season action late in Sunday’s game against the Bears when head coach Steve Wilks decided to yank Sam Bradford with Arizona down 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

Bradford threw two touchdowns in the first quarter to put the Cardinals up 14-0, but they couldn’t score any other points and he turned the ball over on three straight possessions to open the second half. With the game on the line, Wilks decided to see if Rosen could turn in better results.

“I felt like we needed a spark,” Wilks said after the game, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Rosen completed a few passes to move Arizona across midfield, but a third down run by Chase Edmonds resulted in a loss of three yards and Rosen was intercepted on fourth down. They’d get the ball once more, but a sack ended the game and left the Cardinals with an 0-3 record on the year.

Given how poorly Bradford’s played through three weeks and Wilks’ decision that Rosen coming in cold from the bench gave them a better chance to win the game, it seems likely Rosen will hold onto the job in Week Four. Wilks did not make any announcement after the game, but no one will be surprised if it comes early in the week.

Assuming it does and assuming the Browns roll with Baker Mayfield, the first four quarterbacks in this year’s draft will be in the starting lineup before September is out.