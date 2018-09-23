Steve Wilks on putting Josh Rosen in: I thought we needed a spark

Posted by Josh Alper on September 23, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
The Cardinals gave Josh Rosen his first taste of regular season action late in Sunday’s game against the Bears when head coach Steve Wilks decided to yank Sam Bradford with Arizona down 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

Bradford threw two touchdowns in the first quarter to put the Cardinals up 14-0, but they couldn’t score any other points and he turned the ball over on three straight possessions to open the second half. With the game on the line, Wilks decided to see if Rosen could turn in better results.

“I felt like we needed a spark,” Wilks said after the game, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Rosen completed a few passes to move Arizona across midfield, but a third down run by Chase Edmonds resulted in a loss of three yards and Rosen was intercepted on fourth down. They’d get the ball once more, but a sack ended the game and left the Cardinals with an 0-3 record on the year.

Given how poorly Bradford’s played through three weeks and Wilks’ decision that Rosen coming in cold from the bench gave them a better chance to win the game, it seems likely Rosen will hold onto the job in Week Four. Wilks did not make any announcement after the game, but no one will be surprised if it comes early in the week.

Assuming it does and assuming the Browns roll with Baker Mayfield, the first four quarterbacks in this year’s draft will be in the starting lineup before September is out.

4 responses to “Steve Wilks on putting Josh Rosen in: I thought we needed a spark

  1. Tell me why you decide to sit David Johnson on 3rd and 2 with the game on the line and run the ball with Chase Edmonds? What in the world are you doing!? I love how these new offensive coordinators think they have to reinvent the wheel. Two years ago Johnson was the most unstoppable back in the league. Stop screwing around and go back to what he use to do.

  2. you forgot to mention it was in the last 4 minutes of the game. also it was a sorry call to run it up the middle by McCoy. the whole stadium was ready for it including all the bears.

  3. maybe they should have listened to BA and promoted Bettcher or goodwin as HC. them and BA controlled a horrible team to a decent record and beat Seattle at home with drew stanton

  4. Rosen’s going to be dead meat out there behind that line. Bradford went up against 2 of the top 3 defenses in the NFL (Rams, Bears) and the second stingiest to score against (Washington). Rosen’s path will be a lot easier but it really won’t matter behind that line. That line is making David Johnson look like Todd Gurley 2016.

    Good luck kid, you’re going to need it.

