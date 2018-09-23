Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills social media team made a geographic blunder on Saturday.

A look at LB Raekwon McMillan‘s first two games in the Dolphins starting lineup.

The Patriots ruled out three injured players on Saturday.

Are there more questions than answers for Jets head coach Todd Bowles?

The Ravens shuffled the roster ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bengals RB Giovani Bernard is in line for a bigger workload this week.

The Browns added LB D'Juan Hines to the 53-man roster.

The Steelers will have their offensive line depth put to the test on Monday night.

Examining the Texans pass rush ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Former Colts DB Marlin Jackson was honored for his post-football work.

WR Dede Westbrook is a key player for the Jaguars this weekend.

Looking into the nature of Titans QB Marcus Mariota‘s elbow injury.

Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders is enjoying football again.

A decision made at a young age helped shape Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens.

The Chargers will try to come up with a way to stop the Rams offense.

Will the Raiders try more deep throws?

Said Cowboys defensive coordinator of defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Kris Richard, “I think the guy’s brilliant.”

Can the Giants pass rush get going in Houston?

QB Carson Wentz‘s return to the Eagles lineup isn’t just being celebrated in Philadelphia.

Washington’s wide receivers could get more opportunities this week.

Bears WR Allen Robinson believes big plays are coming soon.

Can Lions coach Matt Patricia beat his former boss?

Some young players who could help push the Packers to a higher level.

Will LB Anthony Barr stay with the Vikings beyond this season?

The Falcons promoted LB Richard Jarvis to the active roster.

Panthers C Ryan Kalil will be up against Geno Atkins on Sunday.

The Saints don’t expect a big drop in the Falcons running game with Devonta Freeman out of the lineup.

When will the Buccaneers get DT Vita Vea in the lineup?

How close are the Cardinals to having a good defense?

Philip Rivers may give the Rams defense its toughest test so far this season.

The 49ers secondary may be thinner than they hope against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Running the ball more successfully is key for the Seahawks’ chances on Sunday.