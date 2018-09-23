Sunday Night wrap-up: Matthew Stafford leads balanced Lions offense

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 23, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
AP

No one would argue that Matthew Stafford is better than Tom Brady.

But on Sunday night, Stafford was able to play a lot longer, and that made a significant difference.

The Lions have put up big fantasy football numbers in the past, but had more of a sustained and stable offense, in beating the Patriots 26-10.

Things are a little more balanced offensively for the Lions (33 runs, 36 pass attempts), and that actually seemed to make their quarterback more effective. There was no better example of that than in the third quarter, when they answered a Patriots touchdown drive with one of their own.

Having run the ball more successfully (more on that in a bit), there were things open downfield for Stafford, and he hit Marvin Jones for a 33-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Stafford did his part, going 27-of-36 for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

For the night, the Lions had nearly a two-to-one edge in time of possession (39:15-20:45). And while that can be a misleading stat at times, it was a reliable indicator in this game. Brady wasn’t able to do the thing he normally does because he didn’t have a chance.

And now that they have a more well-rounded offense, Stafford may have a better chance himself.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1 The Lions’ search for a running game has been perpetual, since that brief moment of James Stewart competence right after Barry Sanders left.

But they had what appeared to be some pop on the ground Sunday, with a pair of rookies leading the way.

Running back Kerryon Johnson, their second-round pick, had 101 yards on 16 carries, breaking a streak of 70 games without an individual 100-yard rusher. That’s over four seasons without one.

That was with LeGarrette Blount getting 16 carries himself, and Theo Riddick getting snaps on passing downs. But Johnson looks like the kind of back who could become a regular producer there.

And while it wasn’t as obvious, first-rounder Frank Ragnow is part of that process as well. A mauling run-blocker, he helped open some holes up front to make things easier. He might be their center long-term, but has been an upgrade to the line already.

2. The Patriots didn’t activate recently acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon, and they clearly could use an explosive element on offense.

Of course, they knew they’d be adjusting once wide receiver Julian Edelman was suspended the first four games of the season, but it’s unusual to see them struggle to move the ball the way they have.

The law firm of Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett isn’t going to take them far, and the lack of talent at the wide receiver position is both notable and hampering Rob Gronkowski‘s ability to make a difference. Teams can double-team Gronkowski with impunity because there isn’t another option on offense to make them regret it.

And this was happening against a Lions team without its best pass-rusher (Ziggy Ansah), which entered the game 31st in the league in scoring defense.

The early returns on first-round running back Sony Michel also haven’t been astounding, though it’s far too early to make a final evaluation on him. That Brady guy is still pretty good at football, so throw dirt on them now at your own risk. But they’re very much a work in progress, which is why they made the low-risk/potentially high-reward Gordon deal.

3. Any coach will tell you that every week is different in the NFL.

But this is two weeks in a row the Patriots have gotten to a dreadfully slow start.

The Jaguars scored touchdowns on their first two drives and scored on four of their first five drives, en route to a 24-3 lead at halftime. That turned into a 31-20 win for Jacksonville. The Lions were up 13-0 at halftime.

There’s something to be said for making halftime adjustments, but you need to be close enough for them to matter.

4. The Patriots were without several starters on defense, but they looked like a team that could use an infusion of speed on that side of the ball as well.

Of course, things will naturally improve when inactive guys Trey Flowers, Eric Rowe and Patrick Chung are back, but the Patriots are more strong than fast, and the Lions were able to exploit that around the edges.

5. The Patriots also started 1-2 in 2012. They finished 12-4 that season, and went to the AFC Championship Game.

So it’s probably too soon to bury this team. Call it a hunch.

66 responses to “Sunday Night wrap-up: Matthew Stafford leads balanced Lions offense

  6. Ahahaha. So, let me at this straight. The Bills beat the NFC Super Bowl Representative in the Minnesota Vikings today, and the Lions did the same to the AFC reps. Soooo… Bills Vs. Lions Super Bowl haha. Seriously though, I hope Miami is for real and sends the Pats to 1-3. Join the club boys!

  7. As a Pats fan my favorite part was 0:00 on the clock. Pee-yew!
    Congrats to Matt P and his team.

    Oh well still love em. Go Pats 🙂

  8. THIS is the type of win that can reestablish your season!!!

    THIS is the type of win that can reestablish respect!!!

    THIS is the type of win that can reestablish…..

    THE ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    AWESOME win tonight, gentlemen!! And Bears, Packers & Vikings, guess what?!?! WE’RE BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  9. The real question now is who the patriots take with the overall number one pick in next years draft? The patriots are one game better than the Raiders, let that sink in

  11. Braz says:
    September 23, 2018 at 11:13 pm
    As a Pats fan my favorite part was 0:00 on the clock. Pee-yew!
    Congrats to Matt P and his team.

    Oh well still love em. Go Pats 🙂
    —-
    Pats fan eh? 🙂

  12. Nice game Lions you didn’t allow any of the receivers open which killed the offense entirely. Unfortunately with Edelman out and Cooks traded Pats have no weapons besides Gronk. Brady is going to have to let Michel and White get more touches. Defense once again couldn’t cover anything once again. Can’t play like this against the Dolphins.

  17. As usual, you never know if a team is going to show up and play. The Pats obviously didn’t show up. It’s not parity, it’s crap!

  22. It’s going to be interesting to watch all the bandwagon NE fans deboard the wagon like it’s on fire–never to be heard from again–once they figure out what they watched tonight is the real NE Patriots, and they suck large. That’s a wrap, folks. Nice work, Lions!

  30. Lions look for real. Great d, great passing, great run game. This is the Lions I was waiting for. I see the Lions making atleast a wildcard if not the division. Lots of football left. Alot can happen in 13 weeks .

  32. Jahvid Best would have been amazing had concussions not ruined his career. The glimpse we saw of him he would have been the best since Barry and that trio could have gone so far.

  33. LOL. Pats have lost more than 2 games before. Honest it’s true.

    Not saying they even remotely look good because they don’t but some of these comments make me laugh. Hard. Pats have a lot of work to do for sure.

    Good game by the Lions.

  35. Did I see a Tom Brady led offense give COMPLETELY up with 1:45 to go?
    YES they were down by 16, & even down big I’ve NEVER seen Tom quit before !
    This whole game was uncharacteristic of NE, from play calling to just looked like they were running in water for most of the game!
    I would like to see the trend continue next Sunday but I’m also a realist –
    So I’m sure they’ll be ready for us come Sunday.

  37. Nice game by the Lions, but this is the same Patriots early-season stumble we’ve seen almost every year. They experiment, tinker, adjust, and then they become a terror down the stretch. People claiming they are done, look dumb. Wait til they have 5 or 6 losses, then it might be time to gloat.

  39. I stopped watching in 2nd quarter, but it was enough to see the Pats D is garbage. Sony Michel is hot garbage. And Belichick has gone senile. It almost, almoooost looks like he has given Tom crap to make him look bad and have everyone believe the Hoody is the mastermind.

  43. Hey, how are those Patriots who are tied for the bottom of the AFC East with the Bills and Jets doing 🙂

    Yes hi RogerMustGo.

    Yes hi TyLawsPick6

    Can’t wait to hear how Goodell robbed you of this one hahahahahaha

  45. Karras71 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 11:17 pm
    Biggest win for the Lions in a long, long time.
    Big shout out to that fabulous O-line.
    What a great feeling to be a Lions fan tonight
    ———————

    Better hold on to that one Jethro. Last win for a while.

  49. Bill is going to kick their asses all week. Pats start slow sometimes in the first few games. Then they bounce back and look like an entirely different team.

  51. kissbillsrings says:
    September 23, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    & we’re on to Miami…

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    I wish it were on to Miami, the odds would be in OUR favor! Lol

  52. @GoodellMustGo

    Nope I was replying to a post in another topic and copied to this one by mistake and couldn’t undo it.

    Anyway I told you guys in May your “great” acquisitions like Clayborn that you made in May weren’t so great. I was downvoted and laughed at so whos laughing now? Your defense was trash in the Super Bowl and you didn’t do a thing to improve it and this is what you get. Better hope Brady at age 41 can out score teams or you really might be a contender for a top 5 pick.

  53. bannedfromchoirpractice says:
    September 23, 2018 at 11:19 pm
    It’s going to be interesting to watch all the bandwagon NE fans deboard the wagon like it’s on fire–never to be heard from again–once they figure out what they watched tonight is the real NE Patriots, and they suck large.
    —————-
    And if we dont? If we keep pulling for our team anyhow that kind of blows your theory doesnt it? As you make fun of Pats fans calling them delusional for continuing to root for their team note how wrong that makes you about that bandwagon nonsense. A hater doesnt know what a true sports fan really is.

  54. Tom Brady can play football until he is 45. Question is, how good will he actually be. Kraft is old and senile. Keeping an over the hill QB. Living in the past.

  55. Its not TB fault. BB thought he could will this team to win with second hand receiver group. one thing that passes the eye test is their defense looks like its pedestrian. no speed at all.

  59. I love watching the empire collapse and the end of the brady era. It will end badly. Patriots will miss the playoffs and pass the reigns to the younger stronger lions. Brady is an old tired lion. It happens to everybody. That’s life.

  60. Great win Detroit. For the patriots, that defense is suspect even with Chung and flowers there. The receiving corps is falling apart. Hopefully Edelman himself can change the morale of the unit.

  62. This was a painful game. We knew the defense would be a problem this year, but having such an inefficient and predictable offense is going to ruin us. It’s been an amazing run, but I think it’s time for Tom to hang it up. Michel was a waste of a pick we could’ve used to grab some defense.

  63. Where are all the Pats fans?? Crickets… listen, its early yes, and its September yes, but the Patriots do not lose 2 games in a row by an ass whipping.
    As a Miami fan I dont like them losing tonight because losing 3 in a row just wont happen.

  65. 3

    0

    Rate This

    Liberalsruineverything says:

    September 23, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Karras71 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 11:17 pm
    Biggest win for the Lions in a long, long time.
    Big shout out to that fabulous O-line.
    What a great feeling to be a Lions fan tonight
    ———————

    Better hold on to that one Jethro. Last win for a while.

    ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
    Scoreboard. You’re ruined…..

  66. Any actual Patriots fan knows you don’t use September as a predictor of how the season will end. They’ve dug themselves a small hole and the Dolphins appear to be playing well, but let’s keep the corks in the champagne for just a bit longer. As a Patriots fan since the Hugh Millen/Tommy Hodson days (when we actually thought Scott Zolak had a promising future), 1-2 doesn’t have me alarmed. The one thing I will say is that they can’t afford to let this hole get much deeper because even if/when they turn it around, it’s going to put the potential for home field in the playoffs into question.

    Also, I’ll add that I don’t get the heavy use of Sony Michel tonight. The NE media is jumping all over him, but he’s not the one who was calling his own number and he’s basically playing with no preseason experience. He shows flashes, but I’d rather see White getting the ball at this point.

    Congrats to Matty P. and the Lions. It’s hard not to like that guy and he deserves a legitimate chance to get that team firing on all cylinders.

