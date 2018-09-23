Teammates rally around Marcus Mariota, their “wolf”

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota wasn’t able to start either of the last two weeks, for a valid medical reason. He has tingling in his fingers, and weakness in his throwing hand, the result of a nerve issue after he suffered an elbow injury in the opener.

But Sunday, he came off the bench and led the Titans to a 9-6 win over the Jaguars that officially qualifies as ugly, but officially qualifies Mariota as a boss.

“That’s just a wolf being a wolf, man,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “I’ll follow that guy anywhere.”

Mariota is clearly not anywhere near 100 percent, but had to come in when starter Blaine Gabbert was concussed because the Titans have just two quarterbacks. Mariota was 12-of-18 for 100 yards passing, and ran for another 51 yards, including a late third-down conversion.

“Fantastic,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “It was cool for me to be able to give Marcus a game ball in the locker room, to be able to stay focused throughout the week. He cares about his team immensely and he wants what’s best for the team. You saw him come in there and give us a spark, . . . and really seal the deal for us at the end of the game.”

Mariota isn’t used to coming off the bench, saying he hasn’t done it since high school. But the Titans are 2-1 now because of it, and that earned the respect of all those around him.