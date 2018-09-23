Texans climb back in game, down 20-15

Getty Images

The Giants scored on all four of their first-half possessions. They punted on their first four possessions of the second half.

The Texans could have the lead if not for two turnovers.

As it is, they have scored the only nine points of the second half to draw back within 20-15.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked his third field goal of the day, and Deshaun Watson found Will Fuller for a 6-yard touchdown pass. The Texans failed on a two-point try.

Lamar Miller lost a fumble at the Giants 25, and Watson threw an interception in the end zone on two other scoring opportunities.

Watson now is 18-of-29 for 300 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

J.J. Watt has three sacks of Eli Manning and a forced fumble.