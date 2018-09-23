Titans hang on to beat Jaguars 9-6

AP

Normally when games are this low-scoring, you can blame bad quarterbacks or a lot of turnovers.

But when the Titans held on for a 9-6 win over the Jaguars Sunday, the game featured three first-rounders under center and no giveaways.

Now both teams are 2-1.

Marcus Mariota came on in relief for an injured Blaine Gabbert (concussion), as the Titans had to do it the hard way.

The game featured just 465 total yards of offense (combined), as neither team could do anything with the ball. The Titans had a 233-232 edge in that category, which underscores how close this game was.

At least Mariota had the excuse of some nerve damage in his right arm, which kept the Titans from starting him. But when he came into the game, he seemed more-or-less capable and willing, but was hampered by drops from his receivers. He was 12-of-18 for 100 yards passing.

On the other side, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was clearly down from his high of beating the Patriots last week. He was 21-of-34 for 155 yards passing.