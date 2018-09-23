Titans plan to start Blaine Gabbert again

Getty Images

For the second consecutive week, the Titans are down to their backup quarterback.

Tennessee plans to start Blaine Gabbert at quarterback on Sunday against the Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Marcus Mariota is officially listed as questionable for the game with a right elbow injury, but the nature of the injury is such that Mariota is having a tough time gripping a football, which means it’s likely Gabbert is going to have to take the helm.

Gabbert started last week against the Texans and completed 13 of 20 passes for 117 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, as the Titans beat the Texans. Now he’ll try to lead his team against his old team.

The Jaguars selected Gabbert with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent three years in Jacksonville, three years in San Francisco and one year in Arizona before signing with Tennessee this year.