Getty Images

The Broncos already were short handed at cornerback, so they certainly didn’t need an injury at that position and certainly not early in their game against the Ravens.

But the Broncos will play the rest of the game without Tramaine Brock.

Denver lists him as out for the remainder of the game after Brock injured his groin.

Rookie Isaac Yiadom will take over Brock’s snaps in the nickel as Adam Jones is inactive with a hamstring injury.

Brock had no stats before leaving.