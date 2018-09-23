Travis Benjamin inactive, Antonio Gates active for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers listed three players as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but only one of them will miss Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin will not play due to a foot injury. Tight end Antonio Gates is active despite dealing with an illness during the week and fullback Derek Watt, who has a thumb injury, is also good to go.

The Chargers remain without defensive end Joey Bosa, who will reportedly be out into October due to a foot injury. Linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, center Cole Toner, right tackle Joe Barksdale, guard Forrest Lamp and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill round out the inactives.

The Rams ruled out kicker Greg Zuerlein during the week due to a groin injury. Sam Ficken will do the kicking for the Rams on Sunday.

Linebacker Mark Barron, running back John Kelly, offensive lineman Brian Allen, linebacker Trevon Young, defensive tackle Tanzel Smart and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are also out this week.