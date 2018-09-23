Week Three early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Saints at Falcons
Saints: DT Tyeler Davison, LB Manti Te'o, OL Will Clapp, DL Mitchell Loewen, OL Andrus Peat, DL Trey Hendrickson, TE Dan Arnold.
Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, DE Derrick Shelby, DE Takk McKinley, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Keith Tandy, OL Zac Kerin, OL Matt Gono
Broncos at Ravens
Broncos: QB Kevin Hogan, CB Adam Jones, S Dymonte Thomas, LB Alexander Johnson, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Elijah Wilkinson, C Sam Jones
Ravens: TE Hayden Hurst, DT Willie Henry, CB Anthony Averett, QB Robert Griffin III, LB C.J. Mosley, WR Jordan Lasley, DT Michael Pierce
Bengals at Panthers
Bengals: RB Joe Mixon, C Billy Price, WR Auden Tate, RB Thomas Rawls, LB Preston Brown, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DL Michael Johnson
Panthers: G Trai Turner, TE Greg Olsen, WR Curtis Samuel, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Andre Smith, CB Lorenzo Doss, DE Marquis Haynes
Giants at Texans
Giants: LB Olivier Vernon, CB Eli Apple, WR Kaelin Clay, QB Kule Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, CB Mike Jordan, C Evan Brown
Texans: CB Kayvon Webster, WR Keke Coutee, WR Sammie Coates, OL Roderick Johnson, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath
Titans at Jaguars
Titans: RB David Fluellen, T Dennis Kelly, T Jack Conklin, WR Nick Williams, S Kendrick Lewis, LB Kamalei Correa, G Aaron Stinnie
Jaguars: WR Rashad Greene, CB D.J. Hayden, RB Leonard Fournette, DT Eli Ankou, G A.J. Cann, OL Will Richardson, DE Dawuane Smoot
49ers at Chiefs
49ers: G Joshua Garnett, WR Richie James, S Jaquiski Tartt, CB Greg Mabin, G Najee Toran, T Shon Coleman, DT Jullian Taylor
Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Ben Niemann, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
Raiders at Dolphins
Raiders: DT P.J. Hall, DL Tank Carradine, T Justin Murray, CB Nick Nelson, T Brandon Parker, WR Seth Roberts, RB DeAndre Washington
Dolphins: S Reshad Jones, QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, WR Tanner McEvoy, CB Cordrea Tankersley, RB Kalen Ballage, T Zach Sterup
Bills at Vikings
Bills: DE Shaq Lawson, RB LeSean McCoy, CB Phillip Gaines, TE Logan Thomas, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller.
Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, DE Everson Griffen, CB Marcus Sherels, TE David Morgan, QB Kyle Sloter, DL Jayln Holmes, OL Bryan Witzmann.
Colts at Eagles
Colts: TE Jack Doyle, T Anthony Castonzo, RB Marlon Mack, DT Denico Autry, CB Quincy Wilson, DT Hassan Ridgeway, G Mark Glowinski
Eagles: RB Jay Ajayi, RB Darren Sproles, WR Alshon Jeffery, T Jordan Maialata, G Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld, G Chance Warmack
Packers at Washington
Packers: CB Kevin King, QB Tim Boyle, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, RB Darius Jackson, S Josh Jones, OL Alex Light, WR J'Mon Moore
Washington: S Troy Apke, G Shawn Lauvao, WR Michael Floyd, RB Samaje Perine, CB Adonis Alexander, OL Geron Christian, DL Caleb Brantley.