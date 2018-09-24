49ers confirm Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL

Getty Images

The 49ers were holding out hope on Sunday night that an MRI of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s knee would bring better news than expected, but that hope ran out on Monday.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that the test confirmed that Garoppolo has torn his left ACL. Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury.

C.J. Beathard is now set to take over as the team’s starting quarterback. The 2017 third-round pick made five starts last season after the 49ers traded for Garoppolo before ultimately giving up the job after getting hurt late in a Week 12 loss to the Seahawks.

Beathard, who played in seven games overall, was 123-of-224 for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions as a rookie.

The 49ers do not have a third quarterback on their 53-man roster. Nick Mullens is on the practice squad and their plans for a backup to Beathard will likely be among the topics addressed by head coach Kyle Shanahan in a press conference later on Monday.