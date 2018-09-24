49ers’ list of QB candidates does not include Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

The 49ers have several quarterbacks working out for them Tuesday as they attempt to fill the roster spot left by Jimmy Garoppolo. The list does not include Colin Kaepernick.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers have had no internal discussions about the team’s former starting quarterback after discussing him last year as they searched for a solution to the position.

“I made that decision [to not pursue Kaepernick] because of the style of offense we wanted to go with,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s kind of what I said last year. It’s the same situation now. I always look into what style of offense I want to do, what style of offense we’ve been doing for the last two years.

“When you start to get to these quarterbacks we’re talking about, C.J.’s our guy and we have Nick Mullens backing him up. When you get into a third or fourth guy, whoever that is, you’d like to bring in guys who you felt you didn’t have to change much of your offense for.”

The 49ers will promote Nick Mullens from the practice squad to backup up C.J. Beathard. They will workout Tom Savage, Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates and possibly Matt Moore.

Shanahan said the 49ers asked Moore, but it was unclear whether he would participate.