A.J. Green says he will be fine after “just another bruise”

AP

The Bengals needed to make some plays late in the game, but their biggest playmaker was sitting on a Gatorade jug.

But wide receiver A.J. Green said that he didn’t think he’d miss any more time, after leaving yesterday’s loss to the Panthers early in the third quarter with a groin injury.

“At first when I did it I didn’t feel anything,” Green said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I thought the air got knocked out of me and then I got up and I was like, ‘This hurts a little bit.’ I didn’t feel anything pop or anything like that, so I should be fine. . . .

“Oh, yeah. I’ll be fine. I just fell awkwardly. I did the same thing college.”

The Bengals offense was far from fine without him, as they were held scoreless in the fourth quarter. There were times they moved the ball, but Andy Dalton threw four interceptions.

“He’s the best receiver in the league and when you have him on your team and he’s not there anymore obviously it changes things,” Dalton said.

As long as Green’s diagnosis that it’s “just another bruise” holds up, it’s good news for the Bengals, as there were moments when they moved the ball. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd had a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns in his absence.