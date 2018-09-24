Adrian Peterson has a sprained ankle

AP

The bad news for Washington is that running back Adrian Peterson, who clearly still has it, currently has a sprained ankle. The good news is that he has a week off to let it heal.

Coach Jay Gruden disclosed the injury on Monday. Earlier in the day, Peterson was spotted in a boot.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” Gruden said. “I think this bye week is a good time for him, so he gets two weeks to recover.”

Asked whether Peterson may miss the game against the Saints on October 7, Gruden said, “No. Not at this time. No.”

Peterson rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s 31-17 win over the Packers, a team he has haunted throughout his career.