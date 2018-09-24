Adrian Peterson: Put it in my hands and I’ll make something happen

Getty Images

It looked for most of the offseason like running back Adrian Peterson‘s playing career might be over.

Through the first three weeks of the regular season, that assessment looks like it was way off. Peterson ranks fifth in the league in rushing after Sunday’s 120 yards on 19 carries in Washington’s 31-17 win over Green Bay and he felt he left a lot of yards on the field in that outing.

Peterson said after the game that if you put the ball “in my hands and I’ll make something happen” while explaining to Peter King of NBC Sports that he’s relishing the chance he has to play after a couple of down seasons led to a quiet offseason.

“Rough. I think I was able to put things in perspective,” Peterson said. “In my last year in Minnesota, I didn’t play a lot,. In New Orleans, I had a short visit. In Arizona, I got a leg injury. This is a league of what have you done for me lately. You know that. When someone else has the platform to write the story, that sucks. When I have the platform, which I have now, I can control the story.”

Washington is 2-1 and both wins saw the team control the ball by running well. That should lead to plenty of work and plenty of chances for Peterson to prove his resurgence is for real in the weeks to come.