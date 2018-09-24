Andy Reid doesn’t see Chiefs making a trade, even for Earl Thomas

Getty Images

The Chiefs may or may not have interest in trading for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas. Coach Andy Reid isn’t saying one way or the other, though he indicated that the Chiefs are not in the trade market in general.

“Right now, we don’t have anything,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “That’s now where we’re at. I know the rumors out there.”

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Media reported Monday that the Chiefs continue to inquire about Thomas.

Reid was asked specifically about Thomas, who remains unhappy with his contract.

“There are some rumors out there, I guess,” Reid conceded.

The Chiefs could use secondary help, with All-Pro safety Eric Berry‘s heel injury having kept him out since training camp. Berry missed most of last season with a torn Achilles.

Thomas missed practice twice last week because of personal reasons, and the Seahawks could fine him this week. He made two interceptions of Dak Prescott in the Seahawks’ victory over the Cowboys on Sunday, bowing to the Dallas sideline after his pick with 3:09 remaining iced the game.

The Cowboys have had interest in Thomas since the offseason and offered Seattle a second-round pick the week before the season opener.