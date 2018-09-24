Aqib Talib may need surgery, getting second opinion Tuesday

Getty Images

A report on Monday indicated that Rams cornerback Aqib Talib has a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for at least a month, but that may prove to be an optimistic outlook.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a press conference that surgery has been recommended for Talib. He will get a second opinion on Tuesday before deciding on a course of action and the coach sounded less than sure that Talib will be back in action this year.

“Hopefully, we’ll get him back at some point in time,” McVay said, via Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star.

An extended absence for Talib would be a blow to the Rams defense, but McVay also delivered better news about cornerback Marcus Peters. McVay called Peters day to day with a calf strain and said the team has not ruled him out for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings.

That would be a very quick turnaround, however, and the Rams may be rolling with Nickell Robey-Coleman, Troy Hill and Sam Shields in Week Four.