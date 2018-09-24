As league goes overboard to protect quarterbacks, quarterbacks need to protect themselves

The NFL realizes the bright-line connection between having the best quarterbacks in the sport available to play football and having as many people as possible fully engaged in following the sport. Remove a franchise quarterback from a franchise, and the franchise’s fans will be inclined to check out for the rest of the year. Moreover, any nationally-televised games involving the franchise without a franchise quarterback will lose in the ratings to Maury Povich reruns.

But at a time when the NFL has decided to go overboard to protect quarterbacks, particularly with a roughing-the-passer rule that some believe has become virtually impossible to comply with, quarterback need to protect themselves. Whether it’s Bills quarterback Josh Allen exposing the McNuggets while hurdling over Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (Allen got lucky) or 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo deciding to not to run out of bounds but to plant his left leg, cut back at the left sideline, and drop a shoulder into a defender (Garoppolo didn’t get lucky), quarterbacks continue to take unnecessary risk with their own bodies — and with the multi-million-dollar investments teams have made in them.

While it may be a tad insensitive to call out Garoppolo as he waits for confirmation that he has a torn ACL, Garoppolo has only himself to blame for deciding to do something other than the smart thing and step away from contact, not try to embrace it. Why do quarterbacks continue to insist on doing this? What does it prove, other than the quarterback is more brawn than brain?

And yawn will now be the operative word for the 49ers when they participate in four prime-time games in a five-week span: Week Six at Packers on Sunday night, Week Seven vs. Rams on Monday night, Week Nine vs. Raiders on Thursday night, and Week 10 vs. Giants on Monday night. With three of those four evening games at home, look for a lot of traffic problems in Santa Clara.

So that’s why the league is protecting quarterbacks. And that’s why quarterbacks need to protect themselves.

  1. The NFL is rigged. The rules are kept ambiguous an vague in order for the officials to control games. I’m going to enjoy watching the rating continue to plummet until the National Farce League is no more popular in the US than Major League Soccer.

  2. Throw a flag on the QB if he doesn’t slide, doesn’t run out of bounds, or doesn’t drop to the ground.
    ONLY then will this chaos be over.
    If the media demands “FAIRNESS” then the media should demand that QBs be flagged for not saving themselves.

  4. No matter how much the league offices screw the game up i can`t stop watching my team so they have me there.But they have softened it up so much i don`t enjoy it and have stopped watching any other games or spending money on any tickets or NFL gear.I watch a lot more college football and use Sundays to get my weekend stuff done. If they don`t care about the drop in ratings and attendance then i don`t either and if they don`t think i`ll watch the AAF & XFL over their soft game that`s their problem not mine. If you keep weakening the product but raising the prices it`s just a matter of time before it becomes a problem and they don`t have the foresight to see it until it`s too late to stop it. I would much rather watch players i don`t know play the game i love than a bunch of names i know play a game i hate watching.

  5. The Rodgers rule is worse than the Brady rule. What makes me sick is that in the NFCCG in 09 the Brady rule which had been emphasized the whole season was completely ignored by that corrupt POS Pete Morelli and it happened right in front of him, the high/low hit almost tore off Favre’s foot. So this will happen the same way. They will emphasize it, call it all year but in a big game will completely ignore it. Another dinosaur ref fell on a pass play yesterday. PATHETIC.
  7. In the play that spawned the Barr Rule, Rodgers long-gone released the ball, peeled away from the play while decelerating, relaxed his shoulders thinking the play was over after seeing the receiver drop it, was unexpectedly wrapped up by Barr from behind after Barr arrived late and counted out-loud; “one one-thousand, two one-thousand, three one-thousand,” was lifted off the ground, and buried under the intentionally thrown body weight of Barr.

    Why? To purposefully cause injury. Totally unnecessary. There wasn’t a ball to be seen.

    I’ll say it again: The Barr Rule wasn’t created to protect quarterbacks. It was created to keep small-brains from intentionally injuring others. Guys like Barr and Matthews…….always arriving late, always making up for it in a self-serving boneheaded manner.

    Keep throwing the flags and keep heavily fining them until they get it, quit, or retire.

    No matter how much the league offices screw the game up i can`t stop watching my team so they have me there.But they have softened it up so much i don`t enjoy it and have stopped watching any other games or spending money on any tickets or NFL gear.
    Same here. Even though my team sucks, I’ll still watch them. Although, I haven’t watched a regular season game not involving my team, in a couple years now. I used to watch 3 games on Sundays, the Monday night game, & sometimes the Thursday game. These days, I strictly watch my team, & the playoffs.

    It’s been sad to see what the game has changed to over the last 40yrs. So many players from the 70s & 80s wouldn’t be able to play today. Their whole checks would go to fines, & their teams would have more penalty yards than total yards. Crazy….

    I’ll say it again: The Rodgers Rule was created to pamper quarterbacks.
  11. Carson Wentz gotta away like 3 times yesterday because rushers where afraid to lay a lick on him

  12. 365 Park Avenue is turing the QB into China Dolls!
    Let them play the game. They make the most $$, they should be able to protect themselves and not have all the Zebra’s on their side twisting things up.

  13. The league needs to stop trying to pamper QB’s. When you give these guys more protection – they just take more chances – as evidenced by your story.

    Only 1 QB was injured last year on a sack. The sack was not while he was in the pocket (at which point the QB becomes a RB who might throw a pass) and the tackle had nothing to do with the injury.

    The QB braced his fall with a rigid outstretched arm – and probably broke his own collarbone because he did that. Proper technique would have been to just tuck and roll. Any intelligent person knows that going rigid in a fall is a recipe for disaster.

    Take the skirts of the QB’s and let football players play football.

  14. The consensus of the “ten guys in a bar” is that the Niners, Panthers, and Packers will be lobbying for the “Garoppolo rule” which will prohibit players on the front seven on defense chasing the QB when he is outside the pocket. This will be done to keep the QB from injuring himself when running.

  15. The QB isn’t a punter who only can kick. He can go down when he senses pressure run pump fake stiff arm. We’ve all seen Carson Wentz cam newton and Big Ben use these things to avoid sacks and injury. If the QB choose to stand tall take the hit and make the throw that’s on him.

  16. Yet the media now applauds the running QB and it is to the point now were if you don’t run in the NFL you can’t make it a QB. The smart ones learn not to take the chances the others end up on IR. It is a fine line

    ——————————————————————————————finally, someone making sense. If you think the Barr-Rodgers hit was the reason for the current rule, you are kidding yourself. This rule was coming regardless.

  24. The league has now transitioned from the NFL into the NFOOL…….the National Football Officials Officiating League.

    The most important individual on the field has now become the official. Before long the league will expect us to be cheering “great” calls instead of “great” plays.

    Just need to start road grading these QB’s….

    Don’t wrap, don’t tackle… Just Bulldoze them.

    this exactly-

    Just blow them up. DE hit’s them and then just POPS his arms out sending the QB completely airborne. a few will stay on their feet and it will be a missed sack, but more than a few will get totally leveled.

  28. It was funny watching announcers wonder whether a penalty was going to be called on Matthews for pushing Smith from behind as he ran to the sidelines. Smith was clearly four yards in bounds and he definitely could have turned up, but yet ….

    Earlier in the game, Smith ran to the sidelines and DB let up, could have lit him up but instead tried to just push him out. Smith instead turned it up and dove for the first down.

    What is a defender supposed to do?

    I agree the obvious after the play is over (pass thrown, ball dropped) Barr type stuff should be called, but normal during the play stuff that is not at the knees or head/shoulders has to be allowed.

  32. The NFL is very difficult to watch and ENJOY. The ambiguous rules and ridiculous penalties. The Politics in the game. The players just can’t grasp the rules, plays and the intensity of the game any longer. It seems like they are not Pro’s – too many mistakes from too many things to think about.
    My solution – let’s go back to leather helmets, small leather body protection for everyone BUT the QB. The QB can wear a Helmet and better body protection. Otherwise just make it Flag FB.
    Are you listening XFL?

