Baker Mayfield: I’m living my dream

Getty Images

The Browns did the expected on Monday and named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback after Mayfield replaced a concussed Tyrod Taylor late in the first half of last Thursday’s win over the Jets.

That win was the first for the Browns since 2016 and Mayfield was drafted first overall with the intent of providing a lot more of them. Mayfield said on Monday that he’s happy to have those expectations on his shoulders.

“It comes with the territory,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “That’s what I signed up for. I’m living my dream and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Without pressure, I don’t think this would be very much fun. Without all the people watching and finding the joy in this game, I love this game, and without the competitive nature I wouldn’t enjoy it.”

Head coach Hue Jackson was evasive when asked if the change was a permanent one, but it would take a pretty remarkable crash and burn to reverse course at this point. Mayfield’s first start will come in Oakland against the 0-3 Raiders next Sunday. Head coach Hue Jackson demurred when he said