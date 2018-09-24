Baker Mayfield on being 30th starting QB in 19 years: “Don’t really care”

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has become the latest name to be added at the bottom of the list of names on the back of the jersey with all of the starting quarterbacks in Cleveland since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999. A reporter asked Mayfield on Monday whether he’s aware of that fact.

“It is 2018,” Mayfield said. “Don’t really care.”

Mayfield does care about playing. He said it’s actually harder to be a backup than it is to be the starter, for one very important reason.

“To be honest with you, I love playing so I would say it is harder to be the backup,” he said.

His first career start won’t come in Cleveland, but in a city that won’t have NFL football much longer: Oakland. And he’s looking forward to that.

“Anytime that you play on the road, it is a great opportunity to see what your team is made of,” Mayfield said. “It is kind of your back is against the wall. It is just your team — just the team that you bring and you travel with. It is always exciting with that. Then, you add in the perspective of the Black Hole. It is a hostile environment. You want to see how your team is going to react. You want to see how they will battle adversity and how you take on the challenge. I am very excited about the opportunity.”

The Raiders are actually the team with their backs against the wall, given that they’ve failed to win in three games under Jon Gruden. The “must” win nature of the game would create almost a postseason feel, for the Raiders. Which would be fitting, since the Raiders once went to Cleveland and knocked the Browns out of the postseason, on one of the rare occasions they’ve been to the postseason in the past 40 years.