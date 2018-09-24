Bill Belichick cares not about history but only about improving his team

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2018, 3:46 PM EDT
AP

Last night’s prime-time game against the Lions was supposed to be the 2018 version of “on to Cincinnati.” And now the Patriots are on to Miami.

For the second straight Sunday, the Patriots have lost by 10 or more points. It’s the first time the Patriots have had back-to-back losses of that magnitude since 2002.

“I don’t really care anything about any other year, or any other team, or any other month or anything else,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Monday regarding the question of putting a loss behind him. “We’ve just got to take a look at the situation we’re in right now and figure out how to improve it. That’s what we’ll try to do.”

They have their work cut out for them. The Dolphins come to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, looking for their first win there since the Wildcat game of 2008. A loss by the home team also would result in the first Patriots three-game losing streak since a 3-0 start in 2002 became 3-4.

“I feel pretty sure that everybody that participated in the game — player or coach — feels like they could’ve done a better job,” Belichick said regarding Sunday night’s loss to the Lions and former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. “I certainly feel that way. I know every member of the coaching staff feels that way. I talked to quite a few of the players after the game and they all feel that way, too. We just have to go back to work and find a way to all do a better job than that.”

It may be much easier said that done. The Patriots simply don’t seem to have the talent that they need to compete with quality opponents, which means that scheme and effort and other things related to knowing what needs to be done won’t matter if they simply can’t physically do it.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Bill Belichick cares not about history but only about improving his team

  1. .
    Belichick is correct. You can’t put your Lombardi’s on the Dline, so why discuss ancient teams with different players who played in different years? They just need to focus on trying to eek out a home win over the unbeaten Dolphins and get themselves back on track.
    .

  2. “The Patriots simply don’t seem to have the talent that they need to compete with quality opponents”

    It’s music to my ears to hear my Lions being referred to as a ‘quality opponent’ (It’s been a rough 50 years)

  3. This is the result of Bill drafting “teachable” players instead of dogs who have the fight and ferociousness to scare teams. His teams rarely drop below average in quality because he’s a good teacher, but apart from Gronk, Brady and maybe Wilfork, his entire tenure in New England has been marked by a lack of HoFer level players.

    You look at all the dynasties in football history and they’re filled with outstanding players at multiple positions. Obviously harder to do in a salary cap era, but that just reflects the ability to keep them together. That doesn’t excuse Bill from failing to draft them in the first place.

    Having a steady hand at the most important position (TB12) helps, but putting together a “decent” product year and hoping it magically congeals into a championship product is rolling the dice. Sooner or later, you’re going to get bad rolls.

  4. 6ball says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    .
    Belichick is correct. You can’t put your Lombardi’s on the Dline, so why discuss ancient teams with different players who played in different years? They just need to focus on trying to eek out a home win over the unbeaten Dolphins and get themselves back on track.
    .
    ——————
    Actually, they do have those Lombaridis right upstairs there. If they did bring them down and line them up in a formation would that help?

  5. Adding Gordon and Edelman ought to help things out… Those two plus Gronk with Sony or White (or whoever) out of the backfield makes for a pretty dang formidable offense. And oh yeah… they got that Brady guy… so… things are probably going to be just fine in NE.

  6. I hate the Patriots, but if you think they won’t be in the mix come January you haven’t been paying attention. Slow starts are nothing new to them. I don’t think they’re anywhere close to some of their teams of the past but it’s still Belichek & Brady.

  8. Should have kept Marquis Flowers around. He was their fastest LB last season. Hightower has broken down way faster than Mayo did. Still don’t know what the heck McDaniels is thinking. Giving James White the Dion Lewis treatment from a year ago is ridiculous. He is their best playmaker outside of a quadruple teamed Gronk and it’s not even close until Edelman gets back from vacation and Gordon gets a clue.

  9. Give the Pats some time now. Pretty big number of changes in players, coaches, etc.
    Edelman will be back and hopefully Josh Gordon recovers some of his past sizzle.

  10. Quality opponents? Are you crazy? The Lions will be lucky to win two games this year. While the Pats make the playoffs again.

  11. How many times over the years have we heard the doom and gloom of the Patriots, only to have them make it to the super bowl? Belichick will figure it out. As long as you have #12, you have less to figure out. It’s only 3 games. We’ve seen this movie before. Everyone is talking about the Dolphins. The smart money says the Patriots finish with a better record than Miami.

  12. Am I the only only person who thinks that the Pats will miss Matt Patricia more than they thought. Perhaps a portion of Belichick’s “genius” was his previous Defensive Coordinator…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!