Bills “flushed” the Vontae Davis retirement and moved on

When Bills cornerback Vontae Davis retired at halftime last week, it became easy to turn it into a metaphor for a team gone wrong.

But the Bills quickly put it out of their minds, and responded with a resounding defeat of the Vikings, overturning every bit of conventional wisdom in the NFL in the process.

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams told Peter King of NBC’s “Football Morning in America” that it wasn’t anything that lingered with the team this week.

“Honestly,” Williams said, “That had no impact on us at all. We flushed it just like it was a loss. We’ve got some guys who’ve been around the league for a few years, guys who can be north stars for the young guys. If you’re around this league long enough, you’ll see things that shock you.

“But we just focused on the job all week. If we didn’t let them run the ball, we knew we had some matchups we liked [rushing the passer].”

The Bills did just that, limiting the Vikings to just six carries total, two of them by quarterback Kirk Cousins. They also saved some shred of pride, after the Davis news helped turn them into punchlines the week before.