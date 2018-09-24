Broncos had TD negated by a player not in the game

Getty Images

The Broncos didn’t understand the penalty that negated a 58-yard touchdown return by Chris Harris. Referee Ronald Torbert announced an illegal block above the waist on No. 77. Billy Turner is No. 77.

Turner played two special teams plays Sunday, but he wasn’t on the field during the one in question.

Domata Peko, who is No. 94, found out during Monday’s special teams meeting that he apparently was the player officials cited for the foul.

“No one knew. I didn’t know,” Peko said, via Mike Kliss of Denver’s 9News. “Twenty minutes after the play they threw the flag. That was bogus. I’ve got to man up to it. It was called on me, and I’ve got to be smarter.”

Justin Simmons blocked Justin Tucker‘s 43-yard attempt, with Harris returning it 58 yards for a touchdown that would have given the Broncos a 21-17 lead with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter. Instead, Denver took over at the Baltimore 49, and Phillip Lindsay‘s 15-yard penalty on a disqualification following a sack took the Broncos out of field-goal range four plays later.

Peko was trailing Harris when he was called for the penalty.

“We’re coached to run and finish plays,” Peko said. “That’s what we’re doing. Coach mentioned it in the meeting and told me. I’ve got to be a man and man up to it.”