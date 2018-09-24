Buccaneers second-round pick Ronald Jones a healthy scratch again

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers spent the 38th overall pick in the draft on running back Ronald Jones, they thought he could make an instant impact on their offense. It hasn’t worked out that way.

Jones is inactive for tonight’s game against the Steelers, just as he was inactive for the first two games of the season. Jones isn’t on the injury report, he’s just inactive because the Buccaneers don’t think he’s ready to contribute.

Given how bad Jones looked in the preseason, they’re probably right. In four preseason games, Jones had a shockingly bad stat line of 28 carries for 22 yards. He was awful.

Jones ran for 1,550 yards at USC last season, so it’s hard to believe he has no talent at all. But he clearly isn’t ready for the NFL just yet.

The Bucs’ other inactives are DT Vita Vea, DT Beau Allen, CB Marcus Williams, OL Alex Cappa, OL Mike Liedtke and WR Justin Watson.

The Steelers’ inactives are QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, S Morgan Burnett, G David DeCastro, OT Marcus Gilbert and DE L.T. Walton.