Bucs trail by 10 midway through fourth quarter

If Ryan Fitzpatrick can pull this off. . . .

The Bucs have never overcome a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit. They trailed by 20 at halftime.

It’s down to 10 now, with half the fourth quarter remaining.

Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 28-yard field goal for the only points in the third quarter, and Fitzpatrick hit Chris Godwin early in the fourth.

DeSean Jackson thought he had it down to a 3-point game, but his 83-yard punt return for a touchdown was negated by a holding penalty on safety Isaiah Johnson.

Fitzpatrick now is 25-of-39 for 336 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ben Roethlisberger, who was 21-of-25 for 273 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the first half, now is 28-of-35 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The problem is the Steelers miss Le'Veon Bell. They have no running game to run clock. James Conner has 10 carries for 12 yards, and Stevan Ridley has three carries for 18 yards.