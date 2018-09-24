Cardinals claim Ifeadi Odenigbo off waivers, cut Jacquies Smith

Getty Images

The Cardinals claimed defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo off waivers from the Browns on Monday, the team announced. They released defensive end Jacquies Smith in a corresponding move.

Odenigbo, 24, entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Vikings last year. Minnesota waived him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad a day later.

The Vikings signed Odenigbo to a futures contract in January but again waived him out of the preseason.

The Browns claimed him off waivers Sept. 2.

Smith appeared in all three games this season, playing 29 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

Smith has spent time with the Lions, Dolphins, Jets, Bills and Buccaneers, making 13.5 career sacks since 2014.