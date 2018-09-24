Chris Conte out after aggravating knee injury

Getty Images

Bucs safety Chris Conte is done for the night.

Conte aggravated his knee injury in the first half. He allowed a touchdown in the first quarter when Steelers tight end Vance McDonald stiff armed him and went 75 yards for a touchdown.

Conte was attempting to play with a brace.

Rookie Jordan Whitehead replaced Conte. Whitehead played 37 defensive snaps the first two weeks.

Backup safety Isaiah Johnson slammed full speed into the wall behind the end zone. He was shaken up and taken to the locker room for evaluation of a shoulder injury.

If Johnson can’t return, the Bucs will have only Justin Evans and Whitehead at the position for the remainder of the game.