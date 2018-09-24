Chris Harris: It’s “very easy” for opposing quarterbacks right now

Getty Images

The Broncos have dismantled the secondary that nicknamed itself the “No Fly Zone” while leading the league in passing yards allowed twice and finishing fourth once over the last three years and the new group hasn’t had anything close to the same success to start this season.

Derek Carr completed 29-of-32 passes in Week Two and Joe Flacco was 25-of-40 for 277 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss. The Broncos have Von Miller and Bradley Chubb to rush the passer, but Flacco was only sacked twice and cornerback Chris Harris said the team isn’t doing enough to confound quarterbacks from snap to snap.

“The quarterbacks are getting the ball out fast, they’re not thinking about where they have to go,” Harris said, via KUSA. “So, we’ve got try to confuse them as a defense. Disguise better as a whole in the secondary and move around. We can’t just be stagnant, sitting ducks. Right now, we’re stagnant, we’re not moving around, we’re not doing anything to confuse the quarterback and it’s very easy right now for them.”

It didn’t help that they played without Adam Jones on Sunday or that Tramaine Brock joined him on the sideline with a groin injury. Jones is expected back for Week Four, but Harris’ comments suggest his return may not be enough to turn things around against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.