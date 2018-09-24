Christian McCaffrey tired of hearing he can’t run inside

Getty Images

No, Christian McCaffrey is not as big as other running backs. And yes, he is very good at catching passes.

But the Panthers running back is very tired of hearing about how he can’t be an effective inside runner, a myth laid bare yesterday when he ran for 184 yards against the Bengals (as if it wasn’t when he ran for 3,922 yards at Stanford).

“It definitely bothers me,” McCaffrey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. “But the more and more I go through this league, I learned that it’s never been about proving anyone wrong or proving anybody right. Just proving myself right. And that’s the biggest thing that I’ve had to mentally take over as I continue to grow.”

McCaffrey added two receptions for 10 yards yesterday, flipping the conventional wisdom on its head. A week ago, he caught 14 passes for 102 yards against the Falcons, and had eight rushes for 37 yards. The reality is, the Panthers know they have a versatile threat, and they’re going to tailor his role to the situation.

“You know, as an offense we just try to move the ball forward,” he said. “However that is in the pass game and the run game, whatever is working we’re going to stick to it. …

“Shoot. We want to do whatever is working.”

That makes him a valuable tool for quarterback Cam Newton and offensive coordinator Norv Turner, as they adapt to an ever-changing offensive line and the absence of tight end Greg Olsen.