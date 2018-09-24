Colts claim Arthur Maulet off waivers, release Christine Michael

Getty Images

The Colts claimed cornerback Arthur Maulet off waivers from the Saints. They released running back Christine Michael in a corresponding move.

Maulet played seven games the past two seasons with the Saints, making one special teams tackle.

He played 20 special teams snaps in the season opener and was inactive in Week Two. The Saints waived him last week to promote Vince Biegel to the 53-player roster.

Michael played two games for the Colts this season, with two carries for 9 yards.

He has played 39 career games, with nine starts, with the Colts (2017-18), Packers (2016), Seahawks (2013-16) and Cowboys (2015). Michael has 256 carriers for 1,089 yards and seven touchdowns in his career. He also has caught 26 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts also announced they signed offensive tackle Rees Odhiambo and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins to the practice squad and cut tackle Will Holden and cornerback Tarvarus McFadden from the practice squad.